ADVERTISEMENT

World

Maradona death trial suspended as judge’s impartiality questioned

By AFP

Published

Dalma, center, and Yanina Maradona, daughters of late soccer star Diego Maradona, sit in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated their father, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.