ADVERTISEMENT

World

Man who lost US$800 million bitcoin in landfill wants to buy the garbage dump

By CNN

Published

James Howells, seen in the image above, accidentally threw away the hard drive that allows him to access his bitcoin. (Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.