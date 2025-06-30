ADVERTISEMENT

World

Kenyan civilian shot at close range by police during protests dies

By The Associated Press

Published

A Kenyan policeman, center, prepares to shoot a man who appeared to be a vendor, left, during a protest in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.