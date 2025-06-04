ADVERTISEMENT

World

Judge weighs government’s request to unseal records of FBI’s surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr.

By The Associated Press

Published

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. displays pictures of three civil rights workers, who were slain in Mississippi the summer before, from left Michael Schwerner, James Chaney, and Andrew Goodman, at a news conference Dec. 4, 1964, in New York, where he commended the FBI for its arrests in Mississippi in connection with the slayings. (AP Photo/JL, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.