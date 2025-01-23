ADVERTISEMENT

World

Judge blocks Trump’s ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ executive order that aims to end birthright citizenship

By CNN

Published

President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20. (Carlos Barria/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.