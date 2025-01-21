World

Iraqi lawmakers pass a bill that critics say legalizes child marriage

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Protesters gather to demonstrate against a proposed law to permit underage female marriage in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.