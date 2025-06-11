ADVERTISEMENT

World

Iran says to target U.S. bases if conflict breaks out

By AFP

Published

Iranian domestically-built missile and drone are displayed during the Basij paramilitary force parade in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (Vahid Salemi/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.