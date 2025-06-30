World

Inmate fatally shoots North Carolina officer before being caught in stolen vehicle, sheriff says

By The Associated Press

Published

(Pexels.com / Pixabay)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.