World

Indonesia arrests and sentences foreign nationals in separate cases of drug smuggling

By The Associated Press

Published

An Indonesian Narcotics Agency officer escorts a Brazilian national identified as YB, center, and South African national identified as LN, right, who were arrested on accusation of smuggling cocaine into the resort island of Bali, during a press conference in Denpasar, Indonesia, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.