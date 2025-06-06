ADVERTISEMENT

World

India’s Modi says he has accepted Carney’s invitation to attend G7

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the ceremonial reception of the visiting Angol's President João Lourenco at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 3, 2025.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.