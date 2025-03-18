ADVERTISEMENT

World

Indian city sets curfew after Hindu groups demand demolition of 17th century Muslim ruler's tomb

By The Associated Press

Published

Policemen watch as vehicles are torched during communal clashes sparked by protests demanding removal of the tomb of 17th-century Muslim Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Nagpur, India, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo)


















