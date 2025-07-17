ADVERTISEMENT

World

In their own words: Trump, Patel, Bongino and Bondi on the Epstein scandal

By The Associated Press

Published

Commuters walk past a bus stop near Nine Elms Station as activists put up a poster showing U.S. President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the U.S. Embassy in London, Thursday, July 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Thomas Krych)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.