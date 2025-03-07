Hungary femicide sparks outcry on gender violence

A Hungarian and a European Union flag is seen on a building in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. A countrywide billboard campaign that flooded the streets of Hungary this week takes aim at the head of the European Union's executive Ursula von der Leyen, the start of an election campaign that marks an escalation of tensions between the country's right-wing government and the EU. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

(Denes Erdos/AP)