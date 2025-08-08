World

Hundreds of Buddhist monks in Cambodia gather to praise ceasefire with Thailand and mourn the dead

By The Associated Press

Published

Cambodian Buddhist monks march on a street as they organize a ceremony to offer prayers to the remains of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in battle, with Thai troops along the disputed border areas, and also perform pilgrimages for peace. Phnom Penh Cambodia, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)


















Toronto
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.