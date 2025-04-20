ADVERTISEMENT

World

Hong Kong’s oldest pro-democracy party is shutting down as Beijing leaves no room for dissent

By CNN

Published

Lo Kin-hei, chairman of Hong Kong's Democratic Party, speaks at a press conference at the office of Hong Kong's Democratic Party in Hong Kong on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.