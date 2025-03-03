Here are some goods in the crosshairs of Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

A shopper picks up eggs at a grocery store in New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. With bird flu killing millions of egg-laying chickens, prices surged more than 15% in January from a month earlier, the biggest advance since 2015, and 55% from a year before, according to a US Bureau of Labor Statistics report on Wednesday. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

