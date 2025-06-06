ADVERTISEMENT

Harvard files legal challenge over Trump’s ban on foreign students. Overseas, admitted students wait

By The Associated Press

Yonas Nuguse, 21 years old, destined for Harvard University working on a computer at Wemezeker National Library in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Amanuel Birhane)


















