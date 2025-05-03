ADVERTISEMENT

World

Grievances and forgiveness were both on display in Prince Harry’s raw TV interview

By The Associated Press

Published

Prince Harry gestures as he arrives at the High Court in London, England, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.