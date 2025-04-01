ADVERTISEMENT

World

Greek islands Paros and Mykonos close schools, ban traffic as severe storms cause destruction

By The Associated Press

Published

Municipal workers clear mud with shovels after a powerful storm which has triggered widespread flooding at the port of Naousa, on the Aegean Sea island of Paros, Greece, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (John Liakos/InTime News via AP)


















