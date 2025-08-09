World

Georgia authorities identify suspect in CDC shooting as a 30-year-old man from suburban Atlanta

By The Associated Press

Published

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters sign is seen behind a police line in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.