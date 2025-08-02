ADVERTISEMENT

World

From Laos to Brazil, Trump’s tariffs leave a lot of losers. But even the winners will pay a price

By The Associated Press

Published

The President Bush, a container vessel operating under the American President Lines (APL) fleet, is moored at the APL Terminal, also known as Global Gateway South, at the port of Los Angeles, Calif., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.