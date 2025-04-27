ADVERTISEMENT

World

From ‘conclave’ to ‘white smoke,’ a glossary of terms used in a papal transition

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Francis attends a prayer for peace at Rome's St. Mary Major Basilica, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.