World

French PM warns against snap polls to end political crisis

By AFP

Published

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.