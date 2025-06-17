World

Former police chief known as the ‘Devil in the Ozarks’ pleads not guilty to a prison escape charge

By The Associated Press

Published

Images released by the Arkansas Department of Corrections show the recapture of Grant Hardin, an ex-police chief and convicted killer, in Calico Rock, Ark., on June 6, 2025. (Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.