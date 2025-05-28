ADVERTISEMENT

World

Ex-WWE executive agrees to help accuser in sex abuse lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE

By The Associated Press

Published

Vince McMahon stands at Republican state convention in Hartford, Conn., May 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.