Ex-police chief and convicted killer who escaped from an Arkansas prison has been captured

By The Associated Press

Published

This combo of images released by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows the recapture of escaped inmate Grant Hardin, an ex-police chief and convicted killer, by Arkansas law enforcement officers and the U.S. Border Patrol , Friday, June 6, 2025, near Moccasin Creek in Izard County, about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres) northwest of Calico Rock prison. in Calico Rock, Ark. (Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)


















