World

Eight migrants thought lost at sea found alive in southern California

By Reuters

Published

Migrants study a map of the United States in San Diego, Calif., on Oct. 6, 2023. (Gregory Bull / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.