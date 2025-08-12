DR Congo army accuses M23 of ‘multiple attacks’ despite ceasefire deal

BUKAVU, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - FEBRUARY 22: M23 rebels guard a unit of surrendering Congolese police officers who will be recruited into the rebel group on February 22, 2025 in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo. The Rwandan-backed rebel group M23 swept into Bukavu over the weekend, taking control of the city with a population of approximately one million people in Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) South Kivu Province. Hundreds of thousands of people in the eastern part of the DRC have been displaced as the rebel group has made swift advances against Congolese pro-government forces in recent weeks. (Photo by Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images)

