ADVERTISEMENT

World

Dozens of European politicians vow to attend Budapest Pride despite ban on LGBTQ+ gatherings in Hungary

By CNN

Published

A rally in front of the Hungarian parliament in Budapest, Hungary, on April 14, 2025, after legislation outlawing LGBTQ gatherings was passed. (Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.