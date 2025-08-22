ADVERTISEMENT

World

DoorDash customer charged with felony, allegedly caused US$10K in damages to delivery driver’s car

By CNN

Published

A Milwaukee woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly tracking a DoorDash delivery driver to her home and causing US$10,000 in damage to her vehicle — all over an undelivered food order. (WTMJ via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.