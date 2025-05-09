ADVERTISEMENT

World

Danish leader says ‘you cannot spy against an ally’ after reports of U.S. gathering intel on Greenland

By The Associated Press

Published

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen listens during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders' Summit in Oslo, Friday, May 9, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.