D-Day veteran and TikTok star ‘Papa Jake’ Larson dies at 102

By The Associated Press

Published

World War II veteran Jake Larson meets youths during ceremonies at the U.S. cemetery to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings, on June 6, 2025 in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla, File)


















