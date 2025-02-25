ADVERTISEMENT

World

Coca-Cola’s appeal to Palestinians fizzles as the Mideast war boosts demand for a local look-alike

By The Associated Press

Published

Pallets of branded aluminum cans at the production line in the Palestinian Chat Cola bottling plant, in the West Bank city of Salfit, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.