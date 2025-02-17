ADVERTISEMENT

World

China says U.S. has ‘gravely backpedaled’ on Taiwan

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te speaks at a press conference after a security meeting about U.S. President Trump's tariffs on trade partners and semiconductors at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.