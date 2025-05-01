ADVERTISEMENT

World

Cha-ching! Millions of dimes spill onto Texas highway after truck rolls

By The Associated Press

Published

This image provided by the Wise County Messenger shows an 18-wheeler that was hauling dimes after rolling over on U.S. 81/287 near Alvord High School, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Alvord, Texas. (Austin Jackson/Wise County Messenger via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.