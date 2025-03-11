ADVERTISEMENT

World

Centuries-old Irish university names building after woman for first time

By AFP

Published

French president Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin meet with university staff during a visit Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.