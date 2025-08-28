World

CDC gets new acting director as leadership turmoil leaves agency reeling

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The White House says CDC Director Susan Monarez was dismissed due to being ‘not aligned’ with U.S. President Trump’s agenda.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.