ADVERTISEMENT

World

Can Canada join the EU? Flattered Brussels hails strong ties

By AFP

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the EU-Canada leaders meeting at the European Council building in Brussels on Feb. 12, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.