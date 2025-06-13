ADVERTISEMENT

World

Australian Olympic dressage rider suspended after video appears to show him repeatedly whipping horse

By CNN

Published

Heath Ryan has been provisionally suspended by Equestrian Australia, pending an investigation. (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















