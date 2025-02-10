ADVERTISEMENT

World

At least 50 die in Guatemala after bus plunges off bridge

By Reuters

Published

Firefighters work the scene of a fatal bus crash after it fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.