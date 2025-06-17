ADVERTISEMENT

World

Around 80,000 Canadians in the Middle East amid Israel-Iran conflict: Global Affairs

By The Canadian Press

Published

With global tensions rising, CTV’s Colton Praill previews key issues set to dominate the G7 Summit in Alberta, including the crisis in the Middle East.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.