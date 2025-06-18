ADVERTISEMENT

World

Armenian PM set for rare bilateral visit to Turkiye to meet Erdogan

By Reuters

Published

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives for the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, Friday, May 16, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) (Leon Neal/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.