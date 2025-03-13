ADVERTISEMENT

World

Armenia says it is ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan

By Reuters

Published

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan shake hands following their meeting in Moscow on Jan. 21, 2025. (Alexander Nemenov / Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.