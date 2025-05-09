ADVERTISEMENT

World

Antiques show expert pleads guilty to selling art to suspected Hezbollah financier

By The Associated Press

Published

Art dealer Oghenochuko Ojiri walks outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, on May 9, 2025. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.