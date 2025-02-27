ADVERTISEMENT

World

Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the U.S.

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Police officers escort Andrew Tate, centre, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.