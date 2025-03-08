World

An Israeli woman and her Indian host were gang raped in southern India, police say

By The Associated Press

Published

A police officer speaks on his mobile phone at the scene as they search for the male travelers who were pushed into the canal by three men accused of gang-raping two women, in Koppal district of southern state of Karnataka, India, Friday, March 7, 20...


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.