World

Airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan fighting

By Reuters

Published

A United Airlines jetliner prepares for takeoff from Denver International Airport on Feb. 27, 2025. (David Zalubowski / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.