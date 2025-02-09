World

Aga Khan, the leader of Ismaili Muslims, laid to rest in Egypt during private burial ceremony

By The Associated Press

Published

People carry the coffin of Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the Aga Khan IV and 49th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, who died Tuesday in Portugal, to be buried at the Aga Khan mausoleum, in Aswan, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Haytham Fahmy)


















