World

Activists vandalize Trump golf resort over his comments on emptying out Gaza

By The Associated Press

Published

In this file photo, Charley Hull of England putts on the 2nd green during the third day of the Women's British Open golf championship on the Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) (Scott Heppell/The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.