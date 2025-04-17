World

Suspect in custody in Florida State shooting, source tells AP

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Officials from Florida State University have advised people to seek shelter and take protective measures after an active shooter was reported on campus.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.